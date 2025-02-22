Will BLACKPINK's World Tour head to India's largest stadium for debut performance? Fans react to rumors, ‘Booked for this’

Desi BLINKs, ready for a shock? It is rumored that the biggest K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK, might be bringing their K-pop magic to the world’s largest stadium—Narendra Modi Stadium, located in the Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex, Ahmedabad. The stadium has a seating capacity of 132,000 spectators. If the rumors are true, BLACKPINK - Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, are set to perform in India for three consecutive days. However, no dates have been shared.

As soon as this rumor was released on X (formerly Twitter), desi BLINKs couldn’t contain their excitement and commented, “They are going to sell this stadium out every single night if that’s true.” Another post shared, “I really want them to perform there; it will be iconic, and I believe they will be able to fill it.” One more BLINK commented, “If this is happening, I am booked!” However, some were skeptical about the fan base in India and stated, “India doesn’t have a concert culture; it won’t succeed,” and “I fear BLACKPINK doesn’t have enough fans in India.” While some BLINKs are keeping their fingers crossed, others remain doubtful. But one thing they are sure of—whenever the concert happens, BLACKPINK is going to rock it! Find the rumoured post below: Netizens reaction:

Recently, BLACKPINK released their 2025 world tour dates, announcing stops in 10 cities. The tour will kick off at Goyang Stadium, South Korea, with two back-to-back concerts. The group is expected to make their next stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, and London. They will continue their tour starting July 5, 2025, and will wrap up the final leg at Tokyo Dome from January 16 to 18, 2026.

All four members—Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé—are currently engaged in their solo projects. Jennie is occupied with her upcoming album Ruby, while Lisa is promoting her acting debut in HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3 alongside also preparing for her solo album Alter Ego. Jisoo is focused on her drama Newtopia, which premiered on February 7, and her next project, Boyfriend on Demand, set to release in 2026. The last member, Rosé, is busy enjoying the success of her first full album, Rosie.