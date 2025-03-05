BLACKPINK’s Jennie accused of copying Alia Bhatt’s theme song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani for Like Jennie; fans react

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is currently enjoying massive success in her solo career, but controversy too has followed closely behind. With her latest single ExtraL debuting at No. 75 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of March 8 and her highly anticipated album Sampler on the way, the singer is making waves in the music industry. However, she has now been caught in a storm of plagiarism allegations, with her latest track Like Jennie being compared to Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s Rani theme song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The controversy erupted after Jennie teased a snippet of Like Jennie. Almost immediately, fans and music enthusiasts pointed out similarities between her song and Rani, a theme piece associated with Alia Bhatt’s character in the 2023 Bollywood film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Social media platforms quickly got flooded with comparisons, with some users posting side-by-side videos and audio clips to highlight the alleged similarities.

While some dismissed the claims, others were convinced that Like Jennie was influenced, if not directly copied, from the Bollywood film’s soundtrack. As the debate escalated, fans found themselves split into two camps. On one side, BLINKs (BLACKPINK’s fandom) defended Jennie, arguing that music often shares common elements and that the similarities were purely coincidental.

On the other hand, supporters of Alia Bhatt and Bollywood music fans insisted that the resemblance was too obvious to be dismissed as a coincidence. They called for accountability and urged Jennie’s team to address the accusations. Some even demanded an official response from her new label, Odd Atelier.

What started as a music-related debate soon spiraled into a heated online feud between BLINKs and Alia Bhatt’s supporters. The argument quickly escalated beyond discussions of plagiarism, leading to aggressive exchanges between fans from different entertainment industries.

Unfortunately, some BLACKPINK fans resorted to using racial slurs and offensive comments against Alia Bhatt and Indian fans, which only fueled the backlash. This prompted Alia’s supporters to strike back, condemning the hate speech and calling out BLINKs for their behavior.

Many neutral observers criticized the toxic fan culture that often surrounds celebrity controversies, noting that the debate had shifted away from the actual plagiarism accusations and had become a hostile online battle between fandoms. Some even expressed disappointment that a discussion about music and creativity had devolved into racial and cultural attacks.

As of now, neither Jennie nor her management team has addressed the plagiarism allegations. It remains unclear whether they will release an official statement to clarify the situation or choose to ignore the controversy altogether.