Highway on OTT: Here's where you can watch Alia Bhatt-led highly acclaimed film ahead of its Women’s Day re-release

Highway was just Alia Bhatt’s second lead role, but she managed to win the hearts of the audience. The coming-of-age movie directed by Imtiaz Ali received a lot of acclaim. The film is being re-released in cinemas for the Women’s Day 2025 celebrations. Ahead of the re-release, fans can also enjoy the movie on OTT. Read on to know where you can watch it digitally.

Where to Watch Highway

The 2014 film Highway is available to watch on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The audience can enjoy the heartwarming story from the comfort of their homes. If you missed out on this Alia Bhatt starrer in theaters upon its original release or wish to rewatch it, here’s your opportunity.

Plot of Highway

Highway is a road drama movie following the story of a young woman, Veera. She is kidnapped by a local gangster. However, this leads to her finding freedom, discovering herself, and dealing with past trauma. In the process, she also forms a bond with her kidnapper, Mahabir.

Watch the trailer here!

The movie was screened at the 2014 Berlin International Film Festival prior to its theatrical release. The film received a lot of appreciation for its performances, direction, and music. It proved to be a breakthrough in Alia Bhatt’s career.

Cast and Crew of Highway

Advertisement

Alongside Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda starred in a pivotal role in Highway. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

In 2025, Highway is returning to cinemas once again. PVR INOX Pictures recently announced that it will be re-released along with some other women-centric movies as part of a Women’s Day Film Festival.

The announcement read, “Some stories inspire for a lifetime! Celebrate the strength, grace, and brilliance of women through the power of cinema! This Women’s Day, experience iconic films that honour unforgettable female characters and their journeys. Catch these inspiring blockbusters from March 7 to 13 at PVR INOX.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has the movies Alpha and Love & War in her upcoming lineup.