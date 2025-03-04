Alia Bhatt swaps regular denims with dual-tone Gucci jeans worth ₹2.75L, proving minimal approach never disappoints

Alia Bhatt and her street-chic looks are absolute inspirations! Often spotted rocking casual styles, the actress knows how and where to flaunt her denim picks. This time, the Jigra star chose to amp up her style game in dual-tone jeans, setting new bottom wear trends.

The 31-year-old actress was spotted bidding adieu to a restaurant in Mumbai, where she held a special meet-and-greet with her fans. Bhatt went for effortless chic style in a pair of dual-tone blue denim jeans worth a whopping Rs 2,75,948 approximately from the luxe brand Gucci.

Alia's street style is a perfect example of how a clean, minimalistic look can be fashionable. Unlike the usual solid-color denim jeans, the multi-hyphenate actress slipped into dual-tone cool-blue denims featuring darker-shaded patchwork at the sides and back. The actress paired these Gucci Rosso Ancora labeled bottoms with a solid white tank top featuring red and green web trim. The classy white tank top is also from Gucci and is priced at about ₹59,452.

A relaxed baggy fit is a go-to styling choice as per the current fashion trends. However, Alia took it up a notch in dual-tone shades, low-waist, relaxed-fit jeans—the ultimate staple for a fashionable street-style look.

Alia never shies away from keeping her look natural and subtle. The Brahmastra actress looked flawless in her no-makeup look, flaunting blushed-up cheeks and rosy lips. She styled her short, sunkissed black hair slightly wavy, complimenting the simple look.

For the jewelry, Bhatt opted for a pair of golden hoops, adding chic vibes to the outfit. Additionally, she threw on a bunch of chunky gold and silver rings. Alia completed her look with a pair of pointed-toe stiletto heels, adding an elegant element to the outfit.

Overall, Alia's outfit was a perfect blend of ease, sophistication, and style. Paired with golden accessories, the look exuded effortless chic vibes. The body-hugging tank top paired with baggy-relaxed jeans put the whole outfit in the right proportions, great for everyday style.

An effortless chic look is all about embracing minimalism while carrying it with elegant accessories, and Alia aced that style.