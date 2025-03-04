BLACKPINK's Jennie’s ExtraL with Doechii debuts at No 75 on Billboard Hot 100 beating Love Hangover and Mantra's records

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is unstoppable! The K-pop superstar is turning heads once again with her latest solo single, ExtraL, which just debuted at number 75 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated March 8. This marks her highest solo entry to date, surpassing Love Hangover which peaked at 96.

Jennie’s solo career has been gaining serious momentum, with previous Hot 100 entries like One of the Girls at number 51 spot on the list, Mantra standing at number 98, and Love Hangover. Now, ExtraL cements Jennie's status as a force to be reckoned with in the global music scene.

Jennie teams up with Grammy-winning rapper Doechii on ExtraL, a track packed with slick beats and her signature attitude. Released on February 21 at 2 p.m. KST with a stunning music video, it’s the fourth pre-release from her upcoming solo album, Ruby, dropping this Friday, March 7, 2025.

Lyrically, ExtraL is an anthem for fearless women who live life on their terms. It’s a bold, unapologetic declaration of confidence, where validation from others is the last thing on their minds. The music video brings this energy to life, with Jennie commanding attention in a sleek white blazer over a striking red bralette—effortlessly balancing elegance and power.

Doechii’s verses hit hard, amplifying the song’s rebellious spirit, while Jennie’s smooth yet commanding delivery ties it all together. The result? A track that doesn’t just play—it hits, leaving a lasting impression and making it impossible not to hit repeat.

Advertisement

In an interview with Billboard, Jennie shared, “You’ll definitely know what I mean once the album drops, but because I’m playing with a lot of different genres and elements—I'm rapping here, I’m singing here, I’m harmonizing here, I’m talking here… The overall sound was me making sure I liked every single [song].”

According to OA Entertainment, “(The song) captures the beauty of living life confidently in one's own way and enjoying every step of the journey.”

The star-studded Ruby album features collaborations with big names like Childish Gambino, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ, and Kali Uchis. The 15-track album promises to showcase Jennie’s versatility like never before. If her latest chart success is any indication, Jennie’s solo era is just getting started, and the best is yet to come.