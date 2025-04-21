BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s APT featuring Bruno Mars becomes fastest Asian music video to hit 1.5 billion views in just 184 days

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars are officially the unstoppable duo we definitely needed. Their smash-hit collab APT. is still wrecking the internet, and the latest numbers are here to prove it. As of April 20 at exactly 8 PM KST, the music video for APT. cruised past 1.5 billion views on YouTube. That’s right — one point five billion. It managed to clock that jaw-dropping number in just 184 days since its release on October 18, 2024, at 1 PM KST. If you’re the type who loves exact stats, that’s six months, two days, and seven hours. Not that we’re counting or anything.

With this, APT is officially the fastest music video by any Asian artist to ever hit 1.5 billion views on YouTube. To put it in perspective, it now stands shoulder to shoulder with J Balvin and Willy William’s Mi Gente, tying for the third-fastest climb to this crazy number worldwide. The only ones ahead of them are Luis Fonsi’s Despacito (feat. Daddy Yankee) and Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You. Basically, Rosé and Bruno are out here rewriting the YouTube record books while looking flawless doing it.

The journey of APT has been wild since the beginning. Back in January, the track already hit 800 million views, making waves like nobody’s business, and it hasn’t slowed down for a second. People everywhere can’t stop hitting replay, and honestly, same.

Now, if you’re still sitting there wondering what on earth APT even means, let’s clear that up. It’s short for “아파트” (apateu)—the Korean word for the apartment. But here’s the fun part: it’s also the name of a cheeky Korean drinking game, usually played with friends in, well, apartments. BLACKPINK's Rosé said, "APT is the name of my single that just dropped and APT is actually a Korean drinking game that I love to play with my friends."

FYI, after playing the game, BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars came up with the song. Rosé recalled during an interview with Vogue, “I remember heading home, totally freaking out, thinking, ‘Is this okay? Writing a song about a drinking game? Is it too silly?"

