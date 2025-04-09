BLACKSWAN’s Fatou seemingly takes a dig at KISS OF LIFE for cultural appropriation: 'Acting clueless...’

BLACKSWAN leader Fatou dropped a thread of tweets on April 6 regarding Black music and how people should be aware of their contribution. Her remarks about properly apologizing to people of color were interpreted by fans as taking a dig at KISS OF LIFE for their latest racism controversy. The rising girl group has been under fire since they appeared in outfits and made gestures that seemed to mock Black artists during Julie's birthday live. Even though they issued an apology for that, people didn't seem to be satisfied.

According to Fatou, a proper apology to the Black people could only be made if the offender addressed the community and made an effort to know about them and their history. The BLACKSWAN member did not take any names while writing the tweets; however, fans allegedly found hints of it being directed at KISS OF LIFE. Fatou wrote, "If u wanna apologize to us Black people, make sure you address us. Don’t use everything we’ve created; run with it, and then try and acting clueless."

The write-up was probably a dig at KISS OF LIFE for their racist actions on the live broadcast, even after being a part of the K-pop industry, which is largely inspired by Afro-pop. The tweet also included, "We’ve gone through this circus before, and I hope that it’s the last one so please do the right thing. It’s not gonna kill you." Fatou also made a big remark, saying, "Know that you would be nothing without black/afro music so please respect the people behind it and the culture."

She also advised them to "research" the same, in case they wanted to know more about it. As per her, the more one knows about Black music and culture, the more they will "fall in love with it." A lot of fans have commented on the X posts, showcasing their support for the artist. They loved how she did not forget her roots while being in a different nation and how she fearlessly spoke about issues that needed to be addressed.

