Blurr Review: Taapsee Pannu shines in this dark thriller

Taapsee Pannu’s character Gayatri’s quest for her visually impaired twin sister Gautami's death leads to unimaginable twists and turns in Blurr. Both Gayatri and Gautami suffer from progressive eyesight loss. Convinced that Gautami won’t ever take her life, Gayatri travels to Uttarakhand from Delhi, with her husband, Neel (Gulshan Devaiah) to solve the mystery behind her sister’s death. The extent to which a human mind can go forms the plot of this film.

What’s hot?

Taapsee Pannu is known to take up challenges and commencing her journey as a producer with a highly-acclaimed international film, was a major risk. Blurr is a remake of the Spanish film, Julia’s Eyes, and Taapsee has given her blood and sweat to her debut venture as a producer. The film, set in the backdrop of the hilly region, of Uttarakhand, takes you to a universe, contradicting those Instagram photos on your feed. The palette and texture of the film used by director-writer Ajay Bahl do justice to this dark film. Without deviating much from the storyline, Ajay Bahl and Pawan Sony’s vision of peeling the hidden layers of a human mind effectively will blow your minds. The extreme corners to which social rejections can push a person to, is explained through minute details in this film. The thrill elevates in the second half and you will experience jumpscares more than twice. The screenplay is laced with some decent dialogues and engaging scenes that shall send chills down your spine. The highlight of Taapsee Pannu’s Blurr, is its cinematography by Sudhir K. Chaudhary. Interestingly, Chaudhary went behind the lens for Ajay Devgn’s recently released film, Drishyam 2.

What’s not?

This two-hour-long movie could have been crisper. The climax scene was well-written but the editing by Manish Pradhan made it predictable for the audience. Nobody likes the cameras to keep rolling after the mystery is solved. The two-hour-long movie keeps you wondering if Blur is a dark thriller or a horror film, given the jumpscares and zoomed-in shadows of the characters in those dingy buildings of Uttarakhand.