Vidaamuyarchi first song Sawadeeka OUT: Ajith Kumar and Trisha dance their hearts out to a Mexican Mariachi-style Tamil track
The makers of Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer Vidaamuyarchi unveil a Mexican Mariachi-style Tamil song which is an absolute dance banger!
Vidaamuyarchi starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles is all set to arrive at the big screens for Pongal 2025. As the film is soon making its way to the audiences, the makers have unveiled a banger dance track from the movie called Sawadeeka.
The Tamil song composed by Anirudh Ravichander encapsulates the musical style of Mexican Mariachi, making this a fun and peppy track surely meant to dance your hearts out.
See the song Sawadeeka from Vidaamuyarchi here:
ALSO READ: 5 big South Indian movies to binge-watch on New Year's Eve: Soorarai Pottru, Premalu, Kumbalangi Nights and more