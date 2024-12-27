Vidaamuyarchi first song Sawadeeka OUT: Ajith Kumar and Trisha dance their hearts out to a Mexican Mariachi-style Tamil track

Explore All Korean Categories

WINNER's Mino's poor military attendance case: Police conducts search and seizure at social service facility, obtains CCTV footage

‘He’s so handsome’: Han Ji Eun recalls being scared of talking to Lee Min Ho on When the Stars Gossip set; reveals his thoughtful act

5 more Golden Child members and 4 of Rocket Punch end tenure with Woollim Ent after contract expiration; future plans unclear

‘Husband come back home’: Son Ye Jin sends food truck to Hyun Bin’s filming location for Made in Korea with sweet messages

WINNER's Song Mino accused of enjoying parties during military service amid investigation into poor attendance

When the Phone Rings stills: Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin take the stage together for first time in new episode

"Oh, no...": BLACKPINK's Rosé apologizes to Korean mother after toddler goes viral for untimely APT singing; know more

Song Joong Ki reveals Kim Ji Won introduced him to EFFECTIVE skincare tool that helped him; know more

ENHYPEN's ROMANCE : UNTOLD jumps to No 169 on Billboard 200; becomes their first album to spend 17 weeks on chart