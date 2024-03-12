Kung Fu Panda Movies Watch Order: How To Watch The Movies In Chronological Order; Streaming Details & More

The Kung Fu Panda franchise, launched in 2008, has been a global success with multiple spinoffs, television specials, and four main movies. With a massive global fan base, the franchise has grossed over $1.8 billion. The latest installment, Kung Fu Panda 4, was released on March 8, 2024, bringing back the original cast.

Kung Fu Panda movies & shows in chronological order

1. Kung Fu Panda (2008)

The film held its world premiere at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 15, 2008, where it received massive and sustained applause at the end of the film's screening. Kung Fu Panda later had national premieres in IMAX in the US June 1, 2008, at AMC and Regal Cinemas in Hollywood, California, and in the UK June 26, 2008, at Leicester Square in London. It was released on DVD and Blu-ray November 9, 2008, and on 3D Blu-ray December 6, 2011, as a Best Buy exclusive.

With 7,486,642 DVD units sold in 2008, Kung Fu Panda was the fourth highest-selling film and the highest-selling animated film of 2008, above WALL-E, which sold 7,413,548 units. As of February 2010, 17.4 million home entertainment units were sold worldwide. It can be streamed in Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

2. Secrets of the Furious Five (2008)

Secrets of the Furious Five serves as a semi-sequel/spinoff to the animated feature film, Kung Fu Panda, and appears on a companion disc of the original film's deluxe DVD release. It was broadcast on NBC February 26, 2009, and became available as a separate DVD.

The film has a framing story of Po the Dragon Warrior telling the stories of his comrades in arms, the Furious Five, who are depicted in 2D cel animation, similar to the opening and end credits of the original film. It can be streamed in Amazon Prime Video.

3. Kung Fu Panda Holiday (2010)

Kung Fu Panda Holiday is a 2010 American animated Christmas comedy drama television special produced by DreamWorks Animation and directed by Tim Johnson. A spinoff of the Kung Fu Panda franchise, the special stars the voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie, Dustin Hoffman, Jackie Chan, Seth Rogen, David Cross, Lucy Liu, James Hong and Jack McBrayer. The special premiered on NBC November 24, 2010, and its premiere broadcast drew 5.9 million viewers. It can be streamed in Amazon Prime Video.

4. Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (2011-2016)

Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness is an American animated television comedy series spin off from DreamWorks's Kung Fu Panda films. It serves as a bridge between the first and second films.

The series was originally set to air on Nickelodeon in 2010, but it was pushed back to 2011 instead. The series premiered with a special preview on September 19, 2011, and began airing regularly on November 7. Three seasons were produced. Airing ceased in the United States partway through season 3. Before finishing up in the United States, all the episodes had aired already in other countries, for example on Nicktoons in Germany from 2014–15 and then on YTV in Canada from 2015–16. It can be streamed in Amazon Prime Video.

5. Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Masters (2011)

Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Masters is a 2011 animated short film from DreamWorks Animation. It was released December 13, 2011, as a special feature attached to the Kung Fu Panda 2 DVD and Blu-ray. The short consists mostly of a traditional animation (17 minutes), created by Duncan Studio. It uncovers the backgrounds of the masters of Gongmen City: Master Thundering Rhino, Master Storming Ox, and Master Croc. Secrets of the Masters won a 2012 Annie Award for Best Animated Special Production. It can be streamed in Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

6. Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

The film was released in theaters May 26, 2011 to positive reviews. It grossed $665 million worldwide against its $150 million budget, becoming the highest-grossing film directed by a female director until Frozen, as well as being the highest-grossing film solely directed by a female director until Wonder Woman.

It was also the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2011, the highest-grossing animated feature film of the year, and the highest grossing film in the Kung Fu Panda franchise. The film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature at the 84th Academy Awards, losing to Rango. Nelson became the second woman to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, after Marjane Satrapi for Persepolis. It can be streamed in Amazon Prime Video.

7. Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll (2015)

Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll is an animated short film in the Kung Fu Panda film series. It was included on the 2015 digital HD, the 2016 Blu-ray, and DVD re-release of Kung Fu Panda and Kung Fu Panda 2. The short tells both the stories of how the Furious Five came together, and how Po gained his love for kung fu. It can be streamed in Amazon Prime Video.

8. Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

It is the third installment in the Kung Fu Panda franchise and the sequel to Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011). Kung Fu Panda 3 premiered at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on January 16, 2016. It received a limited release in China on January 23, for a special three-hour sneak preview, and was released in the United States on January 29, in 3D.

It grossed $521 million worldwide against its $145 million budget, becoming the second-highest-grossing film released in the month of January, and the lowest-grossing film in the Kung Fu Panda franchise. The film received generally positive reviews; the Rotten Tomatoes critical consensus praises the visuals and narrative. It can be streamed in Netflix.

9. Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny (2018-2019)

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny is an American computer-animated streaming television limited series produced by DreamWorks Animation Television and premiered its first part on Amazon Prime Video on November 16, 2018. The second and final part was released on July 5, 2019. It is the second television series in the Kung Fu Panda franchise following Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness.

Advertisement

10. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (2022-2023)

The series picks up a few years after the events of Kung Fu Panda 3 and Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny where Po the giant panda must leave his home and embark on a globe-trotting quest across China for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Luthera, also known as Wandering Blade, to find four elemental weapons that broke up the world a long time ago. It can be streamed in Netflix.

11. Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024)

Kung Fu Panda 4 expands the franchise with new characters and a brand-new villain, played by Viola Davis. The shapeshifting villain Chameleon plans to use her powers to embody Po's past enemies and finally destroy him. Po is tasked with finding and training his successor as the new Dragon Warrior, ultimately teaming up with a fox named Zhen (Awkwafina) for a fresh, thrilling adventure. While the film hasn't received the same critical acclaim as its predecessors, the new character dynamics are successful and still make it a hit.

Kung Fu Panda 4 can be watched in the theatres.

ALSO READ: Where Does The Kung Fu Panda Phrase 'Skadoosh' Originate From? Po Actor Jack Black Explains