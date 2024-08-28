Happy Birthday Jack Black: Revisiting His Top 7 Voice Acting Roles As Actor Turns 55

Thomas Jacob Black, famously known as Jack Black, is known for his outstanding comedic timing. In his 30-year-old career, Black starred in an array of movies. However, his acting skills haven't been limited to on-screen roles. Jack Black lent his voice to several animated movies over the years, demonstrating his range and incredible acting prowess.

Today as the beloved actor turns 55, we are revisiting some of his best voice-acting roles throughout the years as a way to celebrate the versatility and talent of the actor. From a panda warrior to a koopa king, let's explore Jack Black's top 7 voiceover roles.

1. Slappy the Dummy (Goosebumps)

Goosebumps (2015) follows RJ Stein, a horror story writer whose imaginary demons from his bestselling book franchise ‘Goosebumps’ escape from his books and come to life, causing havoc in the real world. He then teams up with daughter Hannah and neighbor Zach to save their hometown from all the monsters.

Jack Black stars in this movie as RJ Stine and also lends his voice to the animated character of Slappy the Dummy, one of the monsters who escaped. Slappy is one of the most iconic villains of the Goosebumps franchise. Black's voiceover adds an element of playfulness to the sly and sinister character, balancing humour with horror. It is one of his most memorable voiceovers.

2. Adult Stanley (Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood)

Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood (2022) tells the story of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing, the first ever moon landing, in the summer of 1969. It follows Stanley, a young boy whose father was one of the scientists involved in the landing.

Jack Black lends his voice to the adult version of Stanley, who narrates the entire story of how Apollo 11 landed on the moon and the events that followed after the landing. Black's narration adds warmth and rawness to the story, giving the impression of a friend who is telling us a nostalgic tale from his younger days. It is undoubtedly one of his most underrated voice overs.

3. JB (Tenacious D in Post-Apocalypto’)

Tenacious D in Post-Apocalypto' (2018) follows the story of Jables and Kage living and striving to survive in a post-apocalyptic world after a nuclear war breaks out.

This movie was created by Jack Black and his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Glass as a way to promote their 2018 album ‘Post-Apocalypto'. He and Glass wrote, animated and voiced the characters of Jables and Kage, along writing and animating the movie. JB is definitely one of Black's most over-the-top and hilarious roles. Both Jack and Kyle sing their album songs in the movie while struggling to survive, adding even more silliness and cheekiness in the movie.

4. Zeke (Ice Age)

Ice Age (2008) follows three prehistoric creatures: Manny the mammoth, Sid the Loquacious Sloth, and Diego the saber-toothed tiger, who sets out on a quest to return a human baby back to his father while surviving the challenges of living in an ice age.

Black plays the character of Zeke, member of the saber-toothed tiger pack led by Diego. Although his character had limited screen time in this movie, Black makes sure to capture all the attention with his incredible comedic timing and goofy voice over, making Zeke a memorable character in the movie.

5. Bowser (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) is based on Nintendo's Mario video game franchise. The film follows the origin story of Mario and Luigi, two plumber brothers who are separated after being transported to a magical world through a mysterious water pipe.

Jack Black, along with the other cast members, brought this popular game, Super Mario Bros., to the big screen and lent his voice for the unforgettable villain, Bowser. Along with his remarkable voice acting skills and comedic timing, Black also demonstrates his musical talents with the show-stopping pop ballad ‘Peaches’, in the film.

6. Lenny (Shark Tale)

Shark Take (2004) follows the story of Oscar, a clever fish who becomes an overnight sensation after falsely claiming that he killed the older son of a shark mob. He then teams up with Lenny, the other son of the shark mob, to maintain the act and make it to the top of the reef.

Black portrays Lenny, a vegetarian shark who disguises himself as a whale-washing dolphin to avoid confronting his father about his brother's death. Black fuses both humour and heart with his voiceover, making Lenny a memorable character in the movie.

7. Po (Kung Fu Panda Franchise)

Kung Fu Panda seies (2008–2024) follows the adventures of Po Ping, a giant panda who is chosen by a Kung Fu master as the prophesied Dragon Warrior and becomes a master of kung fu.

Po remains as one of Black's most popular and iconic voiceovers. Black has lent his voice for Po in all four Kung Fu Panda movies. His voiceover perfectly captures Po's childlike innocence, immense enthusiasm, and resilience. He masterfully blends both wit and seriousness in his role. Black's performance in this movie is beyond amazing, making Po one of the most popular and beloved characters in modern animation.

