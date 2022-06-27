777 Charlie box office collection; Rakshit Shetty starrer Blockbuster nears 50 crores in Karnataka
777 Charlie will soon become one of the few to cross Rs. 50 crores in Karnataka. It is hard to know for certain as to which other ones from Sandalwood did that, the two KGF movies and James are the confirmed ones which did it.
The Kannada language dog flick 777 Charlie had another strong showing in its third weekend, collecting Rs. 8.25 crores approx. The total box office collections for Rakshit Shetty starrer have reached Rs. 68 crores approx. The drop in the third weekend was less than 50 per cent from the second weekend, which itself had a very strong hold. The best holds for the movie came outside Karnataka, especially the Hindi version, which had third weekend par opening weekend, even though collections are at low levels.
The box office collections of 777 Charlie at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 34.75 crores
Week Two - Rs. 24.50 crores
3rd Friday - Rs. 1.50 crores
3rd Saturday - Rs. 3 crores
3rd Sunday - Rs. 3.75 crores
Total - Rs. 67.50 crores
The film has grossed Rs. 47.50 crores approx in Karnataka so far and will soon become one of the few to cross Rs. 50 crores in the state. It is hard to know for certain as to which other ones from Sandalwood did that, the two KGF movies and James are the confirmed ones which did it. The multiplexes business of the film is third-highest ever from Sandalwood and could even go on to beat KGF Chapter 1.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of 777 Charlie in India is as follows:
Karnataka - Rs. 47.50 crores
AP/TS - Rs. 6.50 crores
Kerala - Rs. 4.10 crores
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 2.90 crores
Rest of India - Rs. 6.50 crores
Total - Rs. 67.50 crores
