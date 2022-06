777 Charlie box office collection; Rakshit Shetty starrer Blockbuster nears 50 crores in Karnataka

The film has grossed Rs. 47.50 crores approx in Karnataka so far and will soon become one of the few to cross Rs. 50 crores in the state. It is hard to know for certain as to which other ones from Sandalwood did that, the two KGF movies and James are the confirmed ones which did it. The multiplexes business of the film is third-highest ever from Sandalwood and could even go on to beat KGF Chapter 1.