777 Charlie Second Weekend Box Office Collections; Outstanding hold, Leap over 50 crores in India

777 Charlie had an outstanding second weekend, collecting Rs. 16 crores approx, taking its total box office collections in India over Rs. 50 crores. The film dropped just 20 per cent from its first weekend, and when ignoring the opening day, the drop was less than 10 per cent on Saturday and Sunday.

In Karnataka, the film earned Rs. 11.50 crores in its second weekend, with Sunday clearing Rs. 5 crores mark. The film will comfortably cross Rs. 50 crores in the state, mostly in its third weekend. It should also be able to beat James for becoming the second biggest grosser of the year in the state from Sandalwood, only behind KGF Chapter 2.

The box office collections of 777 Charlie at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 34.75 crores

2nd Friday - Rs. 3.25 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 5.75 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 7 crores

Total - Rs. 50.75 crores

The film crossed Rs. 50 crores on tenth day of release, considering how it has held at the box office so far, a final number around Rs. 100 crores may as well happen, which is only achieved by two KGF movies from Sandalwood.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of 777 Charlie in India is as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 37.25 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 4.50 crores

Kerala - Rs. 2.90 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 2 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 4.10 crores



Total - Rs. 50.75 crores

