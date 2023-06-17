Adipurush first day box office collections; Prabhas starrer scores fourth highest opening day ever in India

Adipurush had an excellent start at the Indian box office on Friday, recording the fourth-highest opening day ever. The Prabhas starrer mythological epic collected Rs. 88 crores approx on its first day, just behind three centurions Baahubali 2, RRR and KGF 2.

The territorial breakdown for opening day collections of Adipurush at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam - Rs.18 crores (Rs. 11 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 5 crores (Rs. 3.75 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 16 crores (Rs. 12.50 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 39 crores (Rs. 27.25 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 6.50 crores (Rs. 3.50 crores share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala - Rs. 2 crores (Rs. 0.75 crore share)

Rest of India - Rs. 40.50 crores (Rs. 17.50 crores share)

Total - Rs. 88 crores (Rs. 49 crores share)





