Adipurush box office collections; Prabhas starrer crashes heavily on Monday in India

Adipurush faced the inevitable crash in collections on Monday, experiencing a sharp drop of approximately 75% compared to Sunday. The film, starring Prabhas, managed to gather around Rs. 19.50 crores on Monday, resulting in a cumulative box office collection of approximately Rs. 240.50 crores within four days of its release in India. It is anticipated that the film's collections will further decrease today, potentially reaching single-digit figures by Thursday. The first-week collection is projected to be around Rs. 275 crores.

The box office collections of Adipurush at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 87 crores

Saturday - Rs. 66 crores

Sunday - Rs. 68 crores

Monday - Rs. 19.50 crores

Total - Rs. 240.50 crores

The decline in collections was universal across all versions of the film, be it Hindi or Telugu. The film was able to avoid any big drops during the weekend thanks to the bulk bookings done prior to release for Saturday and Sunday, even though cracks were visible when the current movement during the day was ordinary. The cat was out of the bag on Monday, with collections completely crashing.

The production of the film incurred a massive cost with a budget reportedly around Rs. 500 crores. Despite the significant cost, the production is anticipated to mitigate crippling losses through non-theatrical recoveries and a substantial non-refundable advance (NRA) received from Telugu distributors. However, these recoveries merely serve to redistribute the losses, as the expected revenue from the Telugu state will only cover half of the NRAs. The projected recoveries for the film amount to around Rs. 410-420 crores, indicating potential losses ranging from Rs. 80-90 crores, mostly to be borne by Telugu distributors, subject to renegotiations.

The territorial breakdown for Adipurush at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 44 crores (Rs. 26.50 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 11.35 crores (Rs. 8.25 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 38.15 crores (Rs. 25 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 93.50 crores (Rs. 59.50 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 16.50 crores (Rs. 8 crores share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala - Rs. 7 crores (Rs. 3 crore share)

Rest of India - Rs. 123.50 crores (Rs. 54 crores share)

Total - Rs. 240.50 crores (Rs. 124.50 crores share)

