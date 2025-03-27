Advance Booking: Mad Square vs Robinhood; Who’s leading the Box Office race?

The Telugu film industry is buzzing as two highly anticipated rom-coms, MAD Square and Robinhood, gear up for release tomorrow (March 28). MAD Square, the sequel to the blockbuster Mad, features Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, and Priyanka Jawalkar. Directed by Kalyan Shankar and produced by Naga Vamsi the film has music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. On the other hand, Robinhood stars Nithiin and Sreeleela, directed by Venky Kudumula and backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Both films have captivated audiences with their trailers and funny promotional videos so far. So how is the Box Office reacting to all of this in terms of advance bookings?

When it comes to advance bookings, the numbers speak for themselves. MAD Square has amassed ₹1.44 crore collection in India with over 18% occupancy rate as of Thursday morning, while Robinhood trails behind. The Nithiin starrer clocked ₹0.43 crore from Advance Sales with nearly 9% occupancy. The difference is even more evident in the USA premiere pre-sales.

While Robinhood has secured $42,268 across 180 locations with 289 shows and 2,889 tickets sold, Mad Square has completely dominated with $192,741 across 251 locations, 496 shows, and a staggering 12,924 tickets sold. With pre-sales in the USA surpassing $100,000 and overseas figures expected to exceed $1 million, MAD Square seems to have secured a solid head start. This could be attributed to the music of the movies, say some trade pundits as MAD's Swathi Reddy song went super viral, while Robinhood's Adidha Surprisu and other songs haven't received similar traction.

However, comedy films often carry an unpredictable box office fate because everything depends on how they hold audience for more than 2 hours inside theatres. While MAD Square is currently in the lead, Robinhood cannot be counted out just yet. A strong word-of-mouth response after the first show could turn the tide in its favor.

The real verdict will be out once the premieres conclude and the audience reactions start pouring in. Let's wait for the first day collections to roll in.