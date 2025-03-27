Sikandar Advance Booking: Salman Khan's mass actioner storms past 50,000 mark in pre-sales in top national chains

Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and starring Megastar Salman Khan in the titular role, is approaching its release day soon. Considered among the biggest box office bets from Bollywood this year, Sikandar has recorded good pre-sales so far.

Sikandar sells 50,000 tickets in the top national chains for Day 1

As of 12 PM (March 27), the action-packed commercial entertainer sold over 50,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day alone. The movie is slowly picking up pace and is expected to blow the advances in its final leg from tomorrow onwards. The last two days are expected to contribute a significant chunk of the total advance sales.

Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar, Sikandar will hit the big screens on March 30. Like Tiger 3, the Sikandar makers also opt for a Sunday release, skipping regular Friday outings.

Sikandar advances to remain far behind Tiger 3; eyes Rs 31 crore start

Marking the first ever collaboration between Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss, Sikandar needs to show better pace in the advance booking. Going by the current trends, the action drama is expected to remain under 2 lakh pre-sales in the top three national chains, which is far behind Bhaijaan's last release, Tiger 3's advances.

For the unversed, Tiger 3 had sold more than 3 lakh tickets in the top multiplex chains and opened with Rs 41 crore plus at the Indian box office. If Sikandar advances remain under the above-mentioned figure, it shall open with Rs 31 crore net in India. Though it is not a bad opening day figure, it does not justify the brand value of Salman Khan. However, the figure is subject to vary depending on the spot booking, walk-ins, and audience reception on the release day.

Advertisement

Are you looking forward to Sikandar? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.