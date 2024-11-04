Who is Narne Nithiin? Know all about Jr NTR's brother-in-law who recently got engaged to Shivani Talluri

Narne Nithiin has become the talk of the town ever since he got engaged to Shivani Talluri. The couple exchanged rings in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on November 3. His sister Lakshmi Pranathi and brother-in-law Jr NTR attended the festivities, along with their sons Bhargav and Abhay Ram. Before we discuss his engagement in detail, let's know who Narne Nithiin is.

Who is Narne Nithiin?

Narne Nithiin is a rising star in the Telugu film industry. Born on June 15, 1994, in Hyderabad, he is the son of Narne Srinivasa Rao and Narne Mallika. His mother is the niece of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, while his father is the Chairman and founder of Studio N News Channel.

The actor’s elder sister, Lakshmi Pranathi, is married to renowned Indian actor Jr NTR. Nithiin completed his schooling at St. Paul’s High School and graduated from Loyola College in Chennai.

He made his acting debut last year with the film MAD, which became an instant hit at the box office due to strong word-of-mouth from audiences and critics alike. Following this, Nithiin featured in Aay. The movie released in 2024 and became a blockbuster success.

Narne Nithiin gets engaged to Shivani

Narne Nithiin got engaged to the daughter of Swarupa and Venkata Krishna Prasad, Shivani Talluri, in Hyderabad. They are related to Venkatesh Daggubati's family. The ceremony was attended by Kalyan Ram, Jr NTR and his wife Pranathi, the Daggubati family and many more A-listers.

Later, Jr NTR took to his Instagram handle to share photos from the celebrations and congratulate the newly-engaged couple. He wrote, "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, happiness and togetherness. Congratulations Nithiin and Shivani."

Soon after he made the post, netizens took to the comment section to shower Nithiin and Shivani with congratulatory messages.

Take a look at the post below:

On the work front, Narne Nithiin is all set to feature in the sequel of MAD. The film will be directed by Kalyan Shankar.

