Naga Vamsi breaks silence on Allu Arjun and Trivikram’s mythological movie; says ‘Unlike Ramayana and Mahabharata, we are making…’
In a recent interaction, producer Naga Vamsi breaks his silence on the Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas film.
Allu Arjun and director Trivikram Srinivas have been making waves since announcing their fourth collaboration. However, with delays in the project, the Pushpa actor is likely to team up with Atlee first.
In a recent interaction with Galatta Plus, producer Naga Vamsi shared new details about the film. He reaffirmed that it is a mythological venture and highlighted how Telugu cinema has largely moved away from such films.
In his words, the producer said, “I'm not sure why the Telugu film industry stopped making mythological films. We are making a mythological film with Allu Arjun and Trivikram, and the whole of India will be surprised by its scale. Unlike the Ramayana and Mahabharata, we are making a film on unheard stories from mythology.”
Earlier, Naga Vamsi emphasized that the upcoming film is a unique venture, attempting something even SS Rajamouli hasn’t explored.
The film marks Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas' fourth collaboration. Their partnership began with Julayi (2012), co-starring Ileana D’Cruz, and continued with S/O Satyamurthy and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently enjoying the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The film continues the story of Pushparaju, a red sandalwood smuggler, as he solidifies his dominance while facing new rivals.
The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, with Fahadh Faasil playing the main antagonist. It also features Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and others in key roles.
Up next, Allu Arjun is set to collaborate with director Atlee on a film expected to explore a 'parallel universe' concept, with the actor likely playing a dual role.
