Box Office: What does Nithiin starrer Robinhood need to become a theatrical success?

Post the 2023 release Extra Ordinary Man, Telugu actor Nithiin is set to come back on the big screen once again with his upcoming release Robinhood. It is a heist action comedy directed by Venky Kudumala and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film also features Sreeleela as the leading actress paired opposite Nithiin.

Thanks to the popular names like Nithiin, Sreeleela and Rajendra Prasad starring in the film, it has gotten an exceptionally strong buzz directly leading to the growth in its pre-release business i.e. its advance booking. Another factor adding on to its hype is the director Venky Kudumala coming after 2 box office blockbusters - Chalo and Bheeshma. Bheeshma also featured Nithiin in the lead alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

Box Office Prospects for Robinhood

For the film to see a box office success, it needs to collect Rs 60 crores, same as its budget, to not be deemed a loss making venture. For doing so, there is a huge hurdle in the form of Mad Square, another Telugu entertainer starring Narne Nithin. This much anticipated Mad sequel is set to release on 29 March, 1 day after Robinhood. Another constant factor to worry about is the IPL which can snatch a huge chunk of audience from Robinhood.

As its supporting factors, there are several of them beginning with Ketika Sharma’s chartbuster song Adhi Dha Surprise. Additionally, the rest of the music album which is composed by G.V. Prakash is also a huge hit among the audience. Another huge surprise in the form of David Warner also waits for the audience exclusively in the theatres. This will mark the Tollywood debut of cricketer David Warner coming for a cameo in the film.

One major move in favour of the film comes in the form of ticket price hikes. In the home state of Andhra Pradesh, Nithiin starrer Robinhood is sure to see a revenue boost for the film which would have otherwise been lower than expectations. Depending on the word of mouth generated post its release, a more clear picture for the film's ending results can be visible.

More About Robinhood

Robinhood is an upcoming much hyped Telugu heist action comedy releasing on 28 March 2025. The film features Nithiin and Sreeleela in the lead, supported by Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, Devdatta Nage and Shine Tom Chacko. The film is directed by Venky Kudumala.

