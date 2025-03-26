Box Office: Revisiting Narne Nithiin’s Mad at the box office as Mad Square nears its release

Mad, a Tollywood film released in 2023, was a memorable coming of age comedy drama film much loved by the audience and the critics alike. As of the present, the film is getting a sequel titled Mad Square, set to release in theatres globally on 29 March 2025. The film will be releasing in a direct clash with actor Nithiin’s telugu action comedy film Robinhood. As the sequel releases soon, let’s revisit the remarkable success of the first installment - Mad.

Mad Box Office Performance and Success

Mad featured a young ensemble cast consisting of Jr. NTR’s Brother-in-law Narne Nithiin with Sangeeth Sobhan and Ram Nithin making their theatrical debut. The leading star cast also featured Sangeeth Sobhan, Sri Gouri Priya, Ananathika Sanilkumar, Gopika Udayan, Vishnu Oi and Karthikeya Samala. The film was directed by Kalyan Shankar and became an unexpectedly huge hit at the box office.

Mad collected Rs 24 crores worldwide gross as its box office collection in front of its low budget of Rs 8 crore. The film gained widespread appreciation from the audiences and critics alike, majorly for its subject touching the youth audience with fun and warmth along with the hype for the debut of Jr. NTR’s brother-in-law.

The film won various accolades mostly achieved by the director and the actors only. The 3 debutants - Narne Nithiin, Ram Nithin and Sangeeth Sobhan, all were highly appreciated for their debut performances and were contenders for the best debutant awards though Sangeeth Sobhan overtook the other two in the awards race. The film was a box office hit which further led to its sequel Mad Square being announced.

Mad Square is also directed by Kalyan Shankar and features Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, Ram Nitin and Priyanka Jawalkar leading the film. This upcoming comedy drama is produced by Sithara Entertainments. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.