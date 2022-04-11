Advance Booking Update: KGF 2 (Hindi) is a Box Office monster as Yash starrer sells 5 Lakh tickets already

KGF: Chapter 2 is continuing to do roaring business in it’s advance booking by showing a consistent growth in its numbers. As of Monday, at 6 pm, the film has sold 5.10 lakh tickets in the top 61 cities of the country with a gross total of Rs 14 crore on 4300 shows. The movie is fast headed to close the advance for opening day in the range of Rs 20 crore, which is nothing but a phenomenal result. The nett figure for advance booking of KGF in the shows is around Rs 11.87 crore. The advances are strong across the country with Delhi leading from the front followed by Mumbai and Gujarat.

At the three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, KGF: Chapter 2 has sold nearly 2.40 lakh tickets already for the opening day and this is with 2 days still left for release. The weekend advance at the three national chains is easily around 3.50 lakh plus. To put things into perspective, KGF: Chapter 2 is competing with films like War, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Thugs of Hindostan, Sultan and Bharat as far as advance ticket sales are concerned.

At the mid-night of release, War holds the record of selling 4.05 lakh tickets in advance in terms of a Bollywood film, followed by Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which sold around 3.40 lakh tickets. Thugs of Hindostan occupies the third spot with 3.35 lakh followed by Bharat and Sultan with 3.15 lakh and 3.12 lakh respectively. Bahubali 2 is a different beast altogether, with sales of 6.50 lakh for the opening day.

KGF: Chapter 2 will be targeting to challenge War in terms of advance booking at the national chains. While it has already sold 2.40 lakh tickets, with the delay of Jersey, the showcasing will increase by the day which in turn will lead to higher ticket sales. Even in terms of day one biz, KGF: Chapter 2 will make an attempt to compete with War by surpassing the Rs 50 crore mark, though a lot would depend on the walk-in audience across the belt on the day.

The advances for KGF: Chapter 2 are historic across the board in Hindi belts and all eyes are now to see where it opens. If the film manages to emerge a record opener, it might be an eye opener for the industry, as not many expected KGF to become this big a monster. The countdown for the return of Yash as Rocky has begun!

