Akhanda continues to Roar at box office; Goes over Rs. 100 crores in India

Akhanda continues to roar at the box office, with an excellent hold in collections during its fourth week of the run. The third Balakrishna - Boyapati combo movie has now crossed Rs. 100 crores at the Indian box office, making it the first film of both to cruise over the coveted number.

The film had a drop in collections in the third week due to reduced showcasing with the release of Pushpa: The Rise, but the collections kept coming on low levels. In the fourth week, the collections held and at places barely dropped 10 per cent from the previous week. There is another week before the release of RRR, with an additional boost from the New Year day, the film can continue to collect and go over Rs. 105 crores.

The box office collections of Akhanda at the Indian box office till now are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 77.80 crores (8 days)

Week Two - Rs. 17.80 crores

Week Three - Rs. 4.30 crores

Week Four - Rs. 3 crores Approx (6 days)

Total - Rs. 102.90 crores Approx (Rs. 62 crores Approx share)

The film is a huge hit in Nizam and Ceeded for its investors, while even some regions in Coastal Andhra also nearing recovery despite the reduced ticket prices and theatre closures. In AP/TS, the film has collected Rs. 93 crores Approx, and probably lost Rs. 20 crores in Andhra Pradesh due to the aforementioned issues. The real value gross of the film will be over Rs. 110 crores in AP/TS, which would have been among the biggest grossers of all time.

The film has grossed another Rs. 12 crores overseas, for a worldwide total of Rs. 115 crores Approx (Rs. 68 crores Approx share).

