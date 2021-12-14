Akhanda Has a strong 2nd weekend; Crosses Rs 100 Crore globally - First for NBK

Akhanda had a strong second weekend box office in India, grossing Rs 12.50 crore (Rs 6.40 crore Share). The film crossed ₹90 crore (₹56 crore Share) in India and became the first Nandamuri Balakrishna movie to gross over Rs 100 crore worldwide. The film had some drop on Wednesday in APTS but collection picked up to strong levels on the weekend.

The 65% drop from last week's Friday-Sunday frame in APTS, is a solid hold for the film coming from high levels of collection in opening weekend. Prior to this week, Rs 14-15 crore 2nd week was expected from the film, but now can easily score Rs 17-18 crore. If not for reduced ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh, the film could have very well crossed Rs 100 crore in India by now, and will now probably settle at Rs 97-100 crore.

Following is the day wise collection of the film in India.

Week 1 - ₹77.72 crore (8 days)

2nd Friday - ₹2.50 crore

2nd Saturday - ₹4.50 crore

2nd Sunday - ₹5.50 crore

Total - ₹90.25 crore Approx

The film is a big Hit for all its investors but Andhra Pradesh distributors, where the film is hurt by reduced ticket prices. Nizam distributors were already in black last week, Ceeded achieved the same this weekend. Andhra region distributors will incur minor losses, as the film needs ₹25 crore to be safe, while its just ₹21.50 crore so far, probably another ₹1-1.50 crore in coming days.

The industry standard in Tollywood is box office reporting in shares. Those looking for that, we have you covered right below, with gross numbers in brackets.

Nizam - ₹17.30 crore (₹30.50 crore)

Ceeded - ₹13.25 crore (₹17.25 crore)

Andhra - ₹21.50 crore (₹34.50 crore)

AP/TS - ₹52.05 crore (₹82.25 crore)

Rest of India - ₹3.9 crore (₹8 crore)

India - ₹55.95 crore (₹90.25 crore)

USA/CAN - ₹3.55 crore (₹7.6 crore)

AUS - ₹0.55 crore (₹1.4 crore)

Gulf - ₹0.35 crore (₹0.85 crore)

UK & Europe and ROW - ₹0.70 crore (₹1.50 crore)

Overseas - ₹5.15 crore (₹11.35 crore)

Worldwide - ₹61.10 crore (₹101.60 crore)

Also Read| Box Office: Spiderman sells over 1 lakh tickets at PVR in 14 hours – Server down at multiple locations