Bazooka Box Office Kerala 1st Tuesday: Mammootty’s game thriller witnesses major drop; grosses Rs 65 lakh on Day 6

Bazooka, starring Mammootty in the leading role along with Gautham Vasudeva Menon, is holding up decently at the box office. The Malayalam game thriller met with mixed word-of-mouth, which hampered its business potential. Directed by Deenu Dennis, the movie recorded a major drop on its 6th day of release.

Bazooka adds Rs 65 lakh to the tally; cume reaches Rs 11 crore

Co-produced by Yoodlee Films, Bazooka opened with Rs 3,25 crore on its release day. The movie witnessed an understandable drop on Day 2, where it grossed over Rs 2.15 crore, followed by Rs 1.70 crore each on Day 3 and Day 4. The movie then added Rs 1.50 crore to the tally on Day 5, taking its total cume to Rs 10.30 crore gross in Kerala.

As per estimates, the movie raked in another Rs 65 lakh today on the working day. The total cume of Bazooka now stands at Rs 10.95 crore gross at the Mollywood box office.

The Mammootty starrer is facing the heat of Alappuzha Gymkhana’s superlative box office performance and mixed reception among the audience. Had the movie met with positive audience reception, things could have been better.

Day-wise box office collections of Bazooka in Kerala:-

Day Gross Kerala Collection Day 1 Rs 3.25 crore Day 2 Rs 2.15 crore Day 3 Rs 1.70 crore Day 4 Rs 1.70 crore Day 5 Rs 1.50 crore Day 6 Rs 0.65 crore (est.) Total Rs 10.95 crore

Bazooka in cinemas

Bazooka is playing in cinemas nearby.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

