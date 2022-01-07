Allu Arjun's Pushpa has an excellent third week; heading towards Rs 300 crores in India

Pushpa: The Rise posted an excellent third week at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 48.25 crores Approx, for a running total of Rs. 284.50 crores to date. The collections in the third week dropped just over 15 per cent, as the Hindi version of the film recorded a third week higher than the second. The Allu Arjun starrer is now just about Rs. 15 crores less than Rs. 300 crore benchmark.

Generally, with the third week as big as this film had, you would expect another Rs. 35-40 crores, but the restrictions are increasing across the country, and there could be a complete shut down announced anytime. On top of that, the film will be having its digital release today, so that is going to impact the collections as well. One plus film has is the lack of competition, with incoming holiday period in South India, as long as cinemas remain open it should continue to keep collecting.

The box office collections of Pushpa: The Rise at the Indian box office so far are as follow:

Week One - Rs. 178.50 crores

Week Two - Rs. 57.75 crores

3rd Friday - Rs. 6 crores

3rd Saturday - Rs. 13.50 crores

3rd Sunday - Rs. 13 crores

3rd Monday - Rs. 4.75 crores

3rd Tuesday - Rs. 4.25 crores

3rd Wednesday - Rs. 3.50 crores

3rd Thursday - Rs. 3.25 crores

Total - Rs. 284.50 crores (Rs. 141 crores share)

The collections in South India dropped after the weekend, but the Hindi version continued to post steady numbers, now making up almost 80% of all India collections. The North India collections now stand at Rs. 90 crores in three weeks, should touch Rs. 100 crores on Monday. The collections in AP/TS are now Rs. 135 crores (Rs. 82 crores share), the seventh-highest of all time, could have been the third-highest with no ticketing issues.

Also read: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has more footfalls than Ranveer Singh’s 83; Challenges Sooryavanshi in half the circuits