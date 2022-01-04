Pushpa: The Rise overtakes 83 at box office in Hindi; Earns 1 Cr more than the Ranveer Singh starrer

Yesterday, the 3rd January 2022 proved to be a historical day at the Indian Box Office as the Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa: The Rise eclipsed the giant 83 in its own fortress. Allu Arjun’s Hindi version of Pushpa on its third Monday managed to record better numbers than 83 on its second Monday, thus causing a major upset at the box office. Not just that, Pushpa’s Hindi version is expected to lead every day from here on and it will be interesting to see how close the Hindi version of Pushpa can get, to the final tally of 83.

Pushpa became the biggest Indian movie of 2021 in India last week by beating Rohit Shetty’s directorial Sooryavanshi. Yesterday, it also crossed the worldwide cume of the cop drama to become the biggest Indian film worldwide. The Hindi version of Pushpa had modest beginnings as it could only manage to collect in the vicinity of Rs. 3 Cr on its first day. The movie kept surprising the keen observers to the extent that its eighteenth day at the box office was greater than its first day. Pushpa is in no mood to stop and with no competition next week due to the postponement of RRR and with Radhe Shyam’s release plan unclear too, it is safe to say that the movie will have a long and uninterrupted run at the ticket window.

83, on the other hand, opened on a dismal note by collecting Rs. 12 Cr on its first day and it didn’t show much growth after that. Considering the budget at which the film is made, the numbers are nothing but discouraging. It is that rare film where investors will lose their money on, and this is despite a lucrative non theatrical deal.

The third Monday collection of Pushpa’s Hindi version is approximately Rs. 2.60 Cr while the second Monday collection of 83 is approximately Rs. 1.80 Cr. While Pushpa’s Hindi version showed a 25 percent fall vis-à-vis its third Friday, 83 fell by nearly 60 percent. The appreciation that 83 is receiving is not in synchronisation with its box office numbers. The exact reason for the anomalous behaviour of this film is still unknown.

What is your take on the box office performance of Pushpa and 83?

Written by Rishil Jogani

