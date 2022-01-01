Pushpa Third Friday Box Office; Collections Rise on the last day of the Year.

The Hindi version of Pushpa is a gift that keeps on giving. The collections of the Hindi version of Pushpa rose up on the last day of the year, lifting the all India numbers as well. The Allu Arjun starrer grossed Rs. 6 crores Approx on its third Friday, taking its total to Rs. 239.50 crores Approx in fifteen days. The film will cross Rs. 250 crores on Sunday, the way the Hindi version is performing, even a final close to Rs. 300 crores doesn’t look that far fetched.

Following is the box office collections of Pushpa: The Rise at the Indian box office so far:

Week One - Rs. 177.75 crores

Week Two - Rs. 55.75 crores Approx

3rd Friday - Rs. 6 crores

Total - Rs. 239.50 crores

The film raked in Rs. 4.25 crores Approx in Hindi version on its third Friday, taking its total to Rs. 60.50 crores (Rs. 50.50 crores Nett). The third Friday collections were higher than the opening day of the film, and way morning collections for Saturday are coming, there is a good chance of today or tomorrow being the biggest day in the run so far. Even if it falls short, it will be just a couple of lakhs behind. It was expected that the film will close its run, with the release of RRR on January 7, but now with the postponement of that film, there is another open week for the film now. At this point, a full run of Rs. 100 crores plus (~Rs. 85 crores Nett) in Hindi can’t be ruled out given the theatres remain open.

