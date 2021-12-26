Allu Arjun's Pushpa rises over Rs 200 crores at the Indian box office

Pushpa: The Rise crossed Rs. 200 crores on Saturday at the Indian box office. This marks the second Allu Arjun starrer after Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and overall the tenth South Indian film to enter the coveted club. It is also only the third film to cross the benchmark in Post CoVID era after Master and Sooryavanshi, and will today be joined by Spider-man: No Way Home.

Following is the day-wise collection of Pushpa: The Rise at the Indian box office till now:

Friday - Rs. 47 crores

Saturday - Rs. 34 crores

Sunday - Rs. 39.25 crores

Monday - Rs. 20.50 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 15 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 12 crores

Thursday - Rs. 11 crores

Week One - Rs. 178.75 crores (Rs. 99 crores share)

2nd Friday - Rs. 8.75 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 13.25 crores

Total - Rs. 200.75 crores (Rs. 109 crores share)

The film is likely to collect over Rs. 36 crores in its second weekend and second week shall be over Rs. 55 crores. With the holidays period now started and the Hindi version trending the way it is, Rs. 250 crores full run is very likely. There was doubt on performance in APTS during the weekdays but collections held strongly across the board in the 2nd weekend, helped by the holidays period. In our box office preview for Pushpa, we talked about how December is a golden period for box office across the world, but the South has been pretty ignorant of it. This film and KGF a few years ago prove that December end can be huge, especially for those films that target PAN India audience, instead of suffocating on one festival in January.

The film is a box office HIT in its dubbed versions outside the home territory and in the home markets, Nizam investors will be in green as well, with breakeven expected to be achieved anytime tomorrow. Coastal Andhra has performed as well as could have with the situation in hand and mixed audience report, there must be renegotiations between distributors and makers for reasonable settlements.

