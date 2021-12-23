Allu Arjun's Pushpa box office; North leads, APTS bleeds

Pushpa had another solid day in North India but continued bleeding in AP/Nizam. The Allu Arjun starrer collected Rs. 11 crores (Rs. 5.10 crores share) on Wednesday at the Indian box office, for a six-day total that tallies now at Rs. 165 crores (Rs. 95 crores share). The film has raked in another Rs. 24 crores overseas, totalling Rs. 189 crores worldwide, will be crossing Rs. 200 crores on Friday.

Following is the day-wise collection of Pushpa: The Rise at the Indian box office till now:

Friday - Rs. 47 crores

Saturday - Rs. 34 crores

Sunday - Rs. 38.50 crores

Monday - Rs. 20 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 14.50 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 11 crores

Total - Rs. 165 crores

The film has found appreciation in Central and Eastern India, with collections holding steadily, unfortunately, the same didn’t happen in the home market i.e. Telugu states. Funnily enough, there were talks in trade circles in Mumbai before release that this looks like a Telugu film and may not have takers in the Hindi version, the exact opposite has happened in reality.

The film might have survived the mixed word of mouth to some extent if the release was normal in Andhra Pradesh. Yesterday situation got even worse as the government reiterated to force the ridiculously reduced ticket prices across states. Hundreds of theatres were raided and dozens were seized across the state which weren’t complying with the regulations. Several cinemas chose to shut their shutters as it’s not feasible to operate at those prices. The situation remains tense, even more so when two high stake films are supposed to release in the coming weeks namely RRR and Radhe Shyam. The matter is in High Court hearing today, everyone looking at it keen-eyed.

