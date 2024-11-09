Amaran 2nd Saturday Tamil Nadu Box Office: Sivakarthikeyan led biopic war-drama BLOWS ALL LIDS OFF; Grosses mind-boggling Rs 11 crore

Tamil cinema's recent release Amaran has been going strong at the ticket windows since its Diwali release. Headlined by Sivakarthikeyan, the war drama features him as the late Indian army officer, Major Mukund. Sai Pallavi plays his on-screen wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese in the biopic. Amaran is doing blockbuster business. The film saw staggering growth of around 100 percent on 2nd Saturday in Tamil Nadu.

Amaran Grosses Rs 11 Crore In Tamil Nadu On Second Saturday; Rules Kollywood

Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Amaran grossed Rs 11 crore in Tamil Nadu on the second Saturday (November 9). The biographical film earned Rs 5.50 crore on the second Friday (November 8). It collected Rs 89 crore in the extended first week of its release in the home state. Its earnings on the tenth day have helped it cross he Rs 100 crore mark at the ticket windows. The total cume collection of Rajkumar Periasamy's directorial now stands at Rs 105.5 crore in 10 days.

Here's A Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Amaran In Tamil Nadu

Day Tamil Nadu Gross Collections Week 1 Rs 89 crore (adjusted) 2nd Friday Rs 5.50 crore Second Saturday Rs 11 crore Total Rs 105.5 crore in 10 days



Amaran Joins The Rs 200 Crore Club Worldwide

On its tenth day of release, Amaran also entered the Rs 200 crore club worldwide at the box office. Apart from Rs 100 crore earnings in Tamil Nadu, Sivakarthikeyan starrer collected over Rs 100 crore from other Indian states plus overseas. IAmaran is by far Sivakarthikeyan's biggest career hit.

Amaran In Theatres Now

What are your lifetime Tamil Nadu and worldwide box office predictions for Amaran? Do let us know. Amaran continues to play at a theatre near you. The tickets for the movie can be booked from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theaters.

