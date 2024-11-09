Amaran Box Office Update: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi movie crosses MASSIVE Rs 200 crore worldwide

Sivakarthikeyan's recently released film, Amaran has emerged as a true Diwali blockbuster, despite its clash with Lucky Baskhar, KA, Brother, Bloody Beggar and big Bollywood films Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The war drama is minting money in both domestic and international markets. Released on October 31, Rajkumar Periasamy's directorial has touched the Rs 200 crore mark at the global box office.

Amaran Goes Strong Globally; Rs 200 Crore Loading On 10th Day

Since its release more than a week ago, Amaran has smashed tremendous numbers worldwide. Sivakarthikeyan's war drama has joined the Rs 200 club worldwide at the time of this article (November 9, 2024), that is on its 10th day. Apart from grossing over Rs 100 crore in the state of Tamil Nadu, the biopic movie refused to slow down at the worldwide box office. The film collected Rs 100 crore from other Indian states plus overseas, taking its total cume collection to over Rs 200 crore.

Amaran Takes Home Rs 100 Crore in Tamil Nadu

Amaran, which opened at Rs 16 crore at the box office, earned Rs 89 crore in the first week in Tamil Nadu. The war drama has now crossed Rs 100 crore in 10 days in the state. Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's movie is already second in the list of highest-grossing Tamil films this year. Starring Vijay, the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) is in the top spot. Another movie that is likely to compete for the second spot this year is Kanguva.

Amaran is unquestionably the biggest hit this Diwali. Rajkumar Periasamy's directorial venture, Amaran, is also Sivakarthikeyan's biggest grosser of his career so far. He has a line-up of exciting movies ahead, the immediate next being the tentatively titled SKxARM.

Amaran In Theatres Now

What are your lifetime Tamil Nadu and worldwide box office predictions for Amaran? Do let us know. Amaran continues to play at a theatre near you. The tickets for the movie can be booked from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theaters.

