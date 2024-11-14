Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead, is in no mood to slow down at the box office. The war action drama directed by Rajkumar Periasamy has grossed a mind-numbing Rs 130 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Amaran's Blockbuster wave continues, Heading for Rs 150 crore finish in Tamil Nadu

Amaran is enjoying its dream run at the box office. After minting a phenomenal Rs 89 crore in its extended opening week, the movie added around Rs 41 crore to the tally in its second week. In 15 days, Amaran's total cume has reached Rs 130 crore gross in Tamil Nadu.

The movie has seen a decline in showcasing due to the new release- Kanguva. However, it will manage to get back the momentum as the Suriya starrer didn't open to favorable reviews. Now, Amaran is sure to hit Rs 150 crore by the end of its theatrical run at the Kollywood box office.

Amaran performing extremely well outside Tamil Nadu, Targeting Rs 300 crore globally

Besides its home turf, Amaran is performing very well in Telugu states, where it grossed around Rs 36 crore and is heading for a finish at Rs 40 crore. Karnataka is also doing well, contributing a sum of Rs 19 crore, while Kerala's revenue passed the Rs 10 crore mark. The all-India gross collection of Amaran is nearly Rs 200 crore in 15 days of its release.

The worldwide gross collection of Amaran currently stands around Rs 275 crore, which is a massive figure to say so. Out of which, Rs 75 crore came from overseas locations.

Advertisement

Due to the poor response to the newly released Kanguva, the Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi movie has all chances of smashing over Rs 300 crore by the end of its theatrical run, ending up being the second highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2024 at the worldwide box office after Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT.

WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER OF AMARAN HERE:

Amaran In Theatres Now

What are your lifetime Tamil Nadu and worldwide box office predictions for Amaran? Do let us know. Amaran continues to play at a theatre near you. The tickets for the movie can be booked from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theaters.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lucky Baskhar Box Office Collections 2nd Week: Dulquer Salmaan's financial thriller continues solid run; Grosses Rs 95 crore globally