Tamil film Amaran continued its blockbuster run in Tamil Nadu on its second Monday, collecting Rs. 4 crore approx which brings its total in the state to Rs. 122.75 crore approx. The Monday numbers showed barely any drop from the last working day of the first week, reflecting a sensational trend. Nationwide, the film added Rs. 6.75 crore, taking its twelve-day running total to Rs. 186.50 crore.

Upon a few updations in numbers, the Siva Karthikeyan starrer actually crossed the Rs. 250 crore worldwide mark on Sunday. As of yesterday, its global gross stands at an outstanding Rs. 259 crore, including a robust USD 8.50 million from overseas markets. The film is set to breach Rs. 300 crore which is an incredible feat considering how even Rs. 100 crore is celebrated for Tamil films outside those starring the big three of Kollywood.

The box office collections of Amaran at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 132.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 9.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 17.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 20.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 6.75 cr. TOTAL Rs. 186.50 cr.



Given the trend so far, now conformed with the second Monday hold, Amaran would have been targeting Rs. 160-170 crore in Tamil Nadu if it had a free run like Vikram, PS1, Jailer Leo and The GOAT. Unfortunately, it hits a major roadblock in the third week with the release of Kanguva which will hurt its showcasing. The film is still likely to hit Rs. 150 crore, which would have been a cakewalk but is now subject to where it lands next Friday.

Elsewhere, the film has performed very strongly in the Telugu states with Rs. 33.50 crore to date, heading for Rs. 40 crore plus final. Similarly, Karnataka has earned close to Rs. 18 crore and will breach Rs. 20 crore in the coming days.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Amaran is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 122.75 cr. AP/TS Rs. 33.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 18.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 9.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 3.00 cr. TOTAL Rs. 186.50 cr.

