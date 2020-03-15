Angrezi Medium Box Office Day 2: Theatre shutdowns impact Irrfan starrer massively; mints Rs 2.75 crore nett

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Angrezi Medium released on 13 March amid the coronavirus outbreak as theatre shutdowns in different parts of the country resulted in poor box office collections.

Angrezi Medium Box Office Report: Irrfan, Rashika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium faced a massive impact on day 2 i.1. Saturday as theatres shutdowns in different parts of the country resulted in poor box office collections. Angrezi Medium released on 13 March amid the coronavirus outbreak. The scare has led to shutdowns in two main circuits -- Delhi and Mumbai until the end of this month. According to a report in Box Office India, Angrezi Medium witnessed a drop of 20 to 25 per cent and collected a poor Rs 2.75 crore nett on Saturday.

With this, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 6.50 crore nett plus. The numbers are extremely poor and worrisome as more states across the country will be shutting down cinema halls owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Angrezi Medium is raking in maximum money from Gurugram and Noida. Uttar Pradesh is also doing good business. The multiplexes in the bigger cities of UP are adding well to the film's total collection, the report added.

As per BOI, Angrezi Medium collected Rs 3.50-3.75 crore nett on day one i.e Friday which is poor for a film with a stellar cast like Irrfan, Kareena, Radhika, Deepak Dobriyal and others. Several other releases of this month have been postponed owing to the impact of Coronavirus. With key revenue centers like Delhi and Mumbai shut, Irrfan and Radhika’s film is unlikely to recover from the bleak numbers.

Angrezi Medium Day wise collections:

Day 1- Friday: Rs 3.75 crore

Day 2- Saturday: Rs 2.75 crore

Total: Rs 6.50 crore nett

