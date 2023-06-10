Animal v/s Gadar 2 v/s Oh My God 2: What is the target audience of the three Independence Day releases?

Over the years, the Hindi film industry has seen some of the biggest box office battles during the Independence Day weekend. Last year was a box office battle between Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. Things are set to go at the next level this year as the box office is looking at a 3-way clash during the Independence Day weekend as of today. While Animal and Gadar 2 were always slated for a release on August 11, Akshay Kumar is all-ready for his arrival with Oh My God 2 on the same date now.

Animal is ready to roar with the Youth

The 3-way box office clash is the talk of the town and sort of unprecedented in today’s day and age, however, interestingly, the three films might cater to an altogether different base of audience. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a larger-than-life gangster drama that will be appealing to the youth in metros as also the mass audience in tier 2 and 3 centres. The music as also the visuals of the teaser and trailer should make it the most anticipated film for the youth all across the belt, which includes the metros and the mass circuits. The hype to see Ranbir Kapoor in a gangster space is there among the audience, which can be gauged through the conversations.

Sunny Deol as Tara Singh to get mass roll out

Sunny Deol returns as Tara Singh in Gadar 2 and if the collections of Gadar re-release are anything to go by, the film can spring in a pleasant surprise at the box office on the opening front. To start with, the opening day target audience of Gadar will be families and also the mass audience, who has grown up living the euphoria of the first film in 2001. It will also target to get the new generation of the audience on board, who probably were too young to witness the theatrical ambiance of Gadar back in 2001. The appeal of Gadar would depend a lot on the trailer too as it has the potential to go even wider with its reach.

Oh My God and the tale of families

Akshay Kumar is back to his favorite Independence Day slot with the sequel of his much-loved Oh My God. The first part was a sleeper hit as it started slow at the ticket window and went on to collect over Rs 80 crore in India. Oh My God 2 is also expected to follow the same path and if the content supports, the idea would be to reach at its optimum level on August 15. The social drama will be appealing to families all across the board. On the scale and appeal front, OMG will be looking at a more specific audience base i.e. families, as compared to the other two films, which will be eyeing business coming in from the support of youth/mass and family/mass respectively.

There will be an overlapping audience too for the three films and eventually, it will be the case of the trailer hitting the right note followed by continuous momentum with the music. A 3-way battle is never a healthy thing for theatrical business, especially in today’s world, and the eyes are now to see if any of the three films switch to a solo release on either August 4 or August 18.

