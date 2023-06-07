EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Yash in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan; On floors in December

Over the last few months, the industry is buzzing with the development that Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious film, Ramayana, has been put on hold as the makers are not able to find an actor to play the part of Raavan. The grapevine finally made it to the news on June 7 creating a stir in the industry. On the same day, Alia Bhatt was spotted with director Nitesh Tiwari, sparking a conversation about what the duo is up to. And now, the latest buzz in the industry is that Ramayan is very much on track, and director Nitesh Tiwari intends to take it on floors by December 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor visiting DNEG Office for his look tests as Lord Ram

“Over the last few weeks, Ranbir Kapoor has been spotted visiting the DNEG office, to check on the progress of Ramayana. The pre-visualization of the world has already been done and the team is now doing look tests with Ranbir to play Lord Ram. The purpose of the visit has been to get the right look for Ranbir as on getting it right, he will then step into the physical transformation aspect,” revealed a source close to the development. The office that both Ranbir and Alia have been visiting over the last few weeks is addressed as the "Ramayana Office" where Nitesh Tiwari, Namit Malhotra, Madhu Mantena, and their team have created an entire pre-visualized world of the epic. It's in the same building as RSVP office, which spiked the conversation of Ranbir and Alia doing something for Ronnie Screwvala.

While Ranbir plays the part of Lord Ram, Alia Bhatt is confirmed as Sita in this Nitesh Tiwari epic, and an official announcement on the same is expected to be made this Diwali. “Alia was the first choice for Ramayana, but back in the day, the dates couldn’t match due to multiple reasons. But with all the delays, Nitesh and producer Madhu Mantena have gotten back to their first choice and the actress is excited to play a character that could stay with her for a lifetime. Same for Ranbir, who is charged up for this new divine journey of Shri Ram,” the source informed, adding further that the casting is like a match made in heaven.

Yash continues to be in talks for Raavan in Ramayana

On January 28, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Nitesh Tiwari and Madhu Mantena are in talks with Yash to play the role of Raavan. The conversations have been going on for the last eight months and after all the yes and no from Yash’s end, it seems that the actor has conversations rolling in the positive direction with Nitesh and Madhu. “Yash is yet to sign the dotted lines, but Madhu is confident to have Yash on board the film. There are some minor issues, and once they are resolved, Nitesh and Madhu would have things on paper with Yash,” the source shared, quick to add that apart from Ramayana, Yash is also committed to doing a film with National Award Winning director, Geethu Mohandas. “Everyone assumed that Yash was not doing Ramayana, once the reports of Geethu Mohandas were out. But he is still in conversation and will probably do both films. “

Advertisement

The looks tests of Ranbir and Alia for the portrayal of Lord Ram and Sita are going on in full swing and the hope is on Yash to join them soon. “Hopefully, in another 15 days, there will be clarity on Yash’s confirmation. At the moment he has shown the right amount of interest, which is primarily the reason for the conversations to continue for such a long time,” the source concluded.

Advertisement

Ramayana will be produced by Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra with Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar as the director. It is expected to go on floors in December 2023/January 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Nitesh Tiwari & Madhu Mantena in talks to get Yash to play Raavan in Ramayana