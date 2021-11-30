Antim BO Collection: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma's action flick holds well on first week day; Crosses Rs 20 Cr.

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma graced the big screen as their film Antim: The Final Truth released in theatres on Friday. Pinkvilla had earlier revealed that the opening weekend of Antim recorded the second biggest opening weekend of the pandemic with Sooryavanshi holding the top spot by a big margin.

All eyes were on the crucial Monday test for Antim and looks like Salman's film has maintained its position. On Monday, i.e. 29 November, Antim witnessed a drop of around 36 per cent from Friday. According to a report in Box Office India, the film managed to rake in Rs 3 crore nett.

The film continued to perform well in mass pockets like Maharashtra and Gujarat where it received a thunderous response. With the Monday collection of Rs 3 crore, Antim's total box office collection now stands at Rs 21 crore nett.

To remain steady at the box office, Antim will need a decent first week total of Rs 28 crore nett plus. This means that the film will also have a run of three to four weeks. However, with big releases lined up in the month of December, Antim will face tough competition from other releases like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Ranveer Singh starrer 83.

The Mahesh Manjrekar directed film, featuring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, opened at Rs 4.75 crore, followed by a Saturday and Sunday of Rs 5.55 and Rs 7.60 crore (estimate) respectively.

