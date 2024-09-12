ARM Movie Review: Tovino Thomas shines in triple avatar with a visually stunning flick submerged in adventure

Tovino Thomas is back on the big screens with his much-awaited movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM). The film directed by debutant Jithin Laal is an action-adventure flick that is deeply rooted in the fantasy and folklore of Kerala.

Aside from Tovino, the movie also features an ensemble cast of actors like Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Surabhi Lakshmi in lead roles. Moreover, the film also has an additional cast of actors like Basil Joseph, Rohini, Harish Uthaman, Nisthar Sait, Jagadish, Pramod Shetty, Aju Varghese, and many more in key roles. If you’re planning to watch the movie in theaters, check out the Pinkvilla review for the same.

The Plot:

Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam features the tale of three different men, namely Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan who are from the same lineage across different generations. Set in the embrace of Northern Kerala, they are destined to protect the treasure that remains in their village which was brought to them from the skies.

The movie focuses on the adventurous trails all of them have to face in order to protect the treasure, no matter what it takes.

The Good:

Ajayante Randam Moshanam or ARM surely lies on the shoulders of Tovino Thomas who does the heavy lifting for the movie. The actor and his portrayal of three different characters across periods like 1900, 1950, and 1990 bring out the potential of the actor, growing exponentially more than his filmography.

The movie is deeply rooted in the folklore elements which are prone to the understanding of people in Kerala. Moreover, the adventurous elements that are bounded with profound execution by a debutant like Jithin Laal is truly commendable.

The themes of the film don’t only follow the mystical aspects it presents us with but also combine societal issues that are hardened by prestige for some. The contrasting imagery portrayed by the creators on how marginalized people have to strive against their injustices with extreme measures makes the movie even more compelling to watch.

The biggest takeaway while watching ARM is the stunning visuals provided by Jomon T John. The seasoned cinematographer has once again proved his expertise in storytelling by providing us with visuals that are much too important for a movie such as this.

Moreover, another great aspect of the film from its technical side would be the impeccable skills put forth by Dhibu Ninan Thomas who has magnificently captured the film’s aesthetics. The soul-binding track that evokes the romance adds another layer to the film’s entirety, making us crave more from him.

Additionally, the makers have gone into detail to create visually pleasing aspects in the production, which seamlessly transports us across various timelines.

The Bad:

Coming to the bad aspects of ARM, the Tovino Thomas starrer strives hard to get a connection with the audience in various areas of the narration. Despite having a creative and compelling story in its attempt, the dullness created by the screenplay makes us get lost while watching the movie. The story is composed as a concise flick would have explored in much more of its entirety especially as it continues in a single tone.

Moreover, despite the elements of folklore being the bearer of the film’s narrative, it does tend to feel like being explored much more as a commercial flick with similar elements that are used by viewers.

The Performances:

Without any doubt, the biggest aspect of the film and the story it presented would be Tovino Thomas who plays three different avatars in this film. His portrayal of a local hero and martial arts expert Kelu Nayanar simply struck gold, showcasing a stellar character.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the actor also plays the role of a legendary thief Maniyan, and his grandson, Ajayan who suffers from the turmoils of society. All these characters portrayed by the actor simply add more to his range as an actor.

Along with him, Krithi Shetty has done more subtle acting as opposed to her usual roles, giving a delicate subplot between their characters.

The Verdict:

Ajayante Randam Moshanam aka ARM is surely not a commercial cinema that is filled with crazy elements or fanfare. However, the film provides a tale of action and adventure which is mixed with myth and folklore.

If you’re someone who enjoys being transported into a world of such mystique, then this film is surely meant for you.

Check out the trailer for Tovino Thomas’ ARM here:

