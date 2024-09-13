Tovino Thomas's Minnal Murali producers and Netflix restrained by Kerala district court on account of alleged copyright infringement

Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali producers face restrictions by a district court in Kerala after the film’s writers Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew allege of copyright infringement. As a report by The News Minute, the writers filed the petition asking for an injunction order against any parties for using their characters for commercial purposes.

The writers had approached the court claiming that they were the sole owners of the characters they created. The infringement case was filed by the writers after the production company had announced a cinematic universe being created. The writers stated that the makers had not sought permission from them to use the characters in spin-offs or to even merchandise them out.

The makers had announced a film called Detective Ujjwalan starring Dhyan Sreenivasan which would be part of the cinematic universe. The announcement video of the movie hinted at the possible universe being created and a connection to the Tovino Thomas film. Moreover, a comic book of the character Minnal Murali was also released earlier as well, meant for children.

The movie Minnal Murali starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role is a Malayalam language superhero film, directed by Basil Joseph. The film features the story of Jaison, a young tailor who wishes to move out of his country and build a career in the USA.

However, his life takes a turn when he is hit with a lightning which transforms him into a superhero with several powers like levitation, strength, and speed. At the same time, another person also gets hit with the same lightning, making him an opponent to the new superhero. The rest of the movie focuses on how Jaison defeats his opponent and saves his village from destruction.

The film was released directly on OTT due to the Covid-19 pandemic back in 2021 and is still available for streaming on Netflix. Moreover, the film also received praise from critics who lauded the performance, screenplay, and VFX.

In a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Tovino Thomas had spilled the beans on a potential sequel to Minnal Murali. The actor had conveyed that the first film wasn’t forced and it just happened. Likewise, they don’t want to force a sequel either, and will happen when it is supposed to happen.

