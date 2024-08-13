Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Lifetime Box Office: Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer reaches fag end of theatrical run; Grosses a devastating Rs 14 crore worldwide

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha directed by Neeraj Pandey and starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee Manjrekar, Shantanu Maheshwari and Jimmy Shergill is at the fag end of its disastrous theatrical run. The movie will be out of all theatres across India in just 13 days and that is tragic. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha's lifetime collections will be in the Rs 9 crore net range (Rs 10.80 crore gross) despite incentivising of tickets and that's devastating for a film with such a credible cast and such an acclaimed director.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Ends Its Worldwide Collections With A Gross Of Just Rs 14 Crore

The film's numbers internationally paint an even sorry picture as it has managed to only collect around 400 thousand dollars (Rs 3.35 crore gross). The worldwide total of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is around Rs 14 crore gross and the worldwide producer share after the treatment of the incentives will be just around Rs 5 crore. Rs 5 crore is just a half of the print and advertising expenses of the film. In short, releasing the film in theatres was costlier than not releasing the movie at all. If at all Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has done something, it is to affect the credibility of those associated or involved with the film.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Is A Major Loss-Making Proposition For Everyone Associated

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was modestly budgeted but the involvement of Ajay Devgn and Neeraj Pandey, who share a combined worth of Rs 80 crore per film, made the project bigger. Estimating Rs 150 crore to be the budget of the film including Ajay Devgn and Neeraj Pandey's assumed remuneration, the publicity and advertising, and the interest on money invested, the movie is a major loss making proposition as the combined theatrical and non-theatrical recoveries won't come anywhere close to matching the budget. The losses are in the north of Rs 60 crore even in the most optimistic scenario.

Ajay Devgn's 2024 So Far Has Been A Mixed Bag; High Hopes Are Pinned On Singham Again And Raid 2

Ajay Devgn, after a massive hit in the first quarter with Shaitaan, has delivered a disaster each in the subsequent quarters. Maidaan is among the biggest disasters in terms of losses and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha doesn't lag much behind. There is hope that Singham Again and Raid 2 will do very well at the box office and help the actor finish his turbulent year on a high note.

Watch the Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Trailer

About Auron Mein Kahan Dum

The story of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha runs parallelly in two different timelines: one in 2001 and one in the present day, that is 2024. Krishna (younger version played by Shantanu Maheshwari, older version played by Ajay Devgn), who had been jailed for the alleged murder of 2 civilians, is all set to be released from jail after 22½ years. He is afraid to step out since he doesn't know whether he wants to see his old love Vasudha (the younger version played by Saiee Manjrekar, the older version played by Tabu) outside the jail on the day of his release or not.

Gradually, we understand the kind of relationship Krishna and Vasudha shared and how they ended up being lovers who were circumstantially torn apart. Watch Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha to learn what went behind Krishna's arrest and how Vasudha spent her life waiting for Krishna.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Streams On Digital Medium In Late September

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will stream on the digital medium in late September. If you have watched the movie, what did you think about it?

