Box Office: Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Ulajh headline the worst Cinema Lovers Day ever

Last week saw the release of 2 significant releases - Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Ulajh. Both movies bit the dust at the box office with week 1 collections of Rs 7.40 crore and Rs 6.70 crore in India, respectively. While the collections of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha are higher, it can be said that the latter is performing relatively better since it is a smaller film with a limited release and it didn't opt for incentives to boost its ticket sales, atleast in the first week.

There was no improvement seen in either films on Cinema Lovers Day, coinciding with the 8th day of their respective box office run.

Cinema Lovers Day Sees Tragic Results As Holdover Releases Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha And Ulajh Witness A Drop

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Ulajh failed to grow from Thursday and infact dropped by 10 percent, despite tickets being available at subsidized rates of Rs 99 for the standard versions. With a drop for both movies on a lucrative day like Cinema Lovers Day, they will end their run, short of the Rs 10 crore nett India mark and short of the Rs 15 crore gross worldwide mark. The underwhelming reception for both movies even on Cinema Lovers Day only means that despite India being a price sensitive market, the lowering of ticket rates doesn't help movies with very less interest or excitement for them. If a movie has what the prospective audience is looking for, they won't mind paying premium prices either. The criticism over the years is less for the movie ticket prices and more for the high prices of food and beverages, especially in big movie chains across India.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha And Ulajh Will Have A Theatrical Share In The Vicinity Of Rs 5 Crore

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Ulajh will have theatrical shares, not even enough to match their publicity and advertising expenses and that is tragic. Depending on the non-theatrical acquisitions, it will be known if either of the movies will end up making money that is enough to match their cost of production. The former has an added baggage of the presence of a superstar like Ajay Devgn, whose market value is well over Rs 60 crore in today's time and age.

About Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Ulajh

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha - After 20 years in prison, Krishna (Ajay Devgn) reunites with his lost love Vasudha (Tabu) and the truth behind his crimes is revealed. (IMDb)

Ulajh - The journey of a young IFS officer Suhana (Janhvi Kapoor), belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. (IMDb)

