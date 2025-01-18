Azaad Day 2 India Box Office: Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's period-drama continues poor run; Adds Rs 1.25 crore to tally

Abhishek Kapoor's new directorial venture, Azaad is among the latest releases at the Hindi box office.The historical drama is a special film for new comers Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani as they have made their respective debuts in Bollywood. While Aaman is Ajay Devgn's nephew, Rasha is Raveena Tandon's daughter. The period-drama continued poor run on the second day as it added Rs 1.25 crore to the tally.

Azaad Fetches Rs 1.25 Crore On Day 2 After Low Opening

Bankrolled by RSVP Movies, Azaad opened to a low business of Rs 1.50 crore on the opening day. Despite Cinema Lovers Day's offer of discounted ticket rates, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani-starrer couldn't manage to bring decent footfalls on the first day. On Day 2, the historical drama dropped to Rs 25 lakh while bringing the business to Rs 1.25 crore.

The cume collection of Azaad now stands at Rs 2.75 crore in two days.

Here's How Much Azaad Earned In Two Days:

Day Net Box Office Collections 1 Rs 1.50 crore 2 Rs 1.25 crore Total Rs 2.75 crore

Azaad Continues Its Poor Theatrical Run; Witnesses Below Average Reviews

Going by the underwhelming box office performance, Azaad seems to be beyond redemption. With its low opening and below average word-of-mouth, Abhishek Kapoor's latest helmer will sink in the coming days. Moreover, Azaad is also locking horns with Emergency. Kangana Ranaut-starrer, which is also struggling at the box office, has comparatively performed better than its rival release.

Coming back to Azaad, Aaman Devgan is playing the role of Govind and Rasha Thadani is cast as Janaki. Ajay Devgn, who features in an extended cameo role, plays Vikram Singh. The new release also have Diana Penty and Piyush Mishra in crucial roles.

Azaad in Theaters

Azaad is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

