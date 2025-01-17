Azaad Screening: Debutants Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan stun at film’s premiere; Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Tamannaah Bhatia make stylish entries
Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan are all set to make their acting debuts with Azaad. At the film's screening, celebs like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sonali Bendre, Raveena Tandon, Boney Kapoor and more joined.
Youngsters Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani are all set to make their acting debut with the period-drama film Azaad. Ahead of the movie’s theatrical release on January 17, 2025, the makers hosted a special star-studded screening in Mumbai. Apart from the lead actors, it was attended by Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sonali Bendre, Raveena Tandon, Boney Kapoor, and many other B-town biggies. Check it out!
Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani put their best fashion foot forward as they arrived for the special screening of their debut film, Azaad. For the night, Rasha stunned in a white floor-length gown with a sweetheart neckline. She left her hair open and wore minimal makeup and jewelry. As for Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman, he rocked a black-and-white look.
Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani at the Azaad screening:
Next up was Ajay Devgn, who arrived to show his support to his sister’s son, Aaman Devgan. The veteran actor looked dashing in a plain, tight-fitting green t-shirt paired with gray pants. Ajay also plays a key role in the film. He was joined by his wife, actress Kajol. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress twinned with her husband in a different shade of green.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol at Azaad screening:
Actress Raveena Tandon didn’t miss the opportunity to see her daughter Rasha Thadani on the big screen for the first time at the screening of Azaad. Hence, she arrived at the event looking like a golden goddess. She was joined by her B-town pal Sonali Bendre, who made heads turn with her simple orange jumpsuit and sweet smile.
Raveena Tandon and Sonali Bendre at Azaad screening:
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia also came to show her support to the youngsters and boost their morale. The Stree 2 actress also donned a white t-shirt that had ‘Uyiiii Amma’ printed on it. Actor-producer Boney Kapoor stepped in donning a traditional outfit.
Tamannaah Bhatia and Boney Kapoor at Azaad screening:
Celebs like Vijay Varma, Dino Morea, Diana Penty, Neelam Kothari and others also joined the screening.
