Baby John Day 5 India Box Office: Varun Dhawan's action-drama nets only Rs 4.5 crore on Sunday; at the mercy of New Year holiday
Varun Dhawan's Baby John wrote a sorry fate at the box office. The mass actioner is set to end its theatrical run with a disastrous end. Deets Inside.
Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, is heading for a disappointing fate at the box office. The mass action drama is struggling to attract crowds to the theaters.
Baby John collects Rs 4.5 crore on Sunday; ends extended weekend at Rs 27 crore
Directed by Kalees, Baby John hit the cinemas on December 25 (Wednesday) on the occasion of Christmas Day. It opened with Rs 10.75 crore on its first day, followed by a significant drop on the following days. The movie further collected Rs 4.25 crore, Rs 3.25 crore, and Rs 3.75 crore from Thursday to Saturday.
According to reports, the Varun Dhawan starrer added another Rs 4.5 crore on Sunday, its fifth day, taking its total to Rs 27 crore in its extended opening weekend.
Baby John writes a sorry fate; makers set to face losses
Baby John received mixed-bag reactions from the audience. More than that, the remake tag has dented its business to a larger extent. The audience is not in any mood to show mercy to the remake movies these days.
As per current trends, Baby John is expected to wind its global theatrical run under Rs 75 crore, which is terrible for such a well-budgeted movie. The makers will end up losing money even after cracking a good non-theatrical deal due to its disastrous box office performance.
The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Baby John Are As Under:
|Day
|India Net Collections
|1
|Rs 10.75 crore
|2
|Rs 4.25 crore
|3
|Rs 3.25 crore
|4
|Rs 4.25 crore
|5
|Rs 4.50 crore (Estimates)
|Total
|Rs 27 crore
Baby John In Theatres
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
