Baby John Day 4 India Box Office: Varun Dhawan's mass action-drama fails to consolidate on Saturday; Nets Rs 4.25 crore and heads for a disastrous fate

Baby John directed by Kalees and starring Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, Jacky Shroff and others, is clearly struggling at the box office. After an opening day of Rs 10.75 crore (Christmas Day), the movie saw a drop of over 60 percent on Thursday, its 2nd day. Baby John dropped further on Friday while it had to remain at Thursday levels or perhaps even grow from Thursday. There is slight growth that mass-actioner has witnessed on Saturday and the numbers are similar to the Thursday numbers; But that is going to do no good to the film's final verdict, which has been sealed.

Baby John Fails To Grow Much On Saturday At The Box Office

Baby John collected around Rs 4.25 crore on day 4, to take its cume to around Rs 22.50 crore. Sunday numbers should be in the same range, for a Rs 27 crore extended 5 day weekend. Due to such low collections, the movie can't expect to gain much on New Year's Eve and New Year's. A final cume under Rs 50 crore net is inevitable. With barely much coming from the international markets, the Varun Dhawan starrer may struggle for a Rs 75 crore final global gross.

Holdover releases like Mufasa and Pushpa 2 are registering better collections and that's the sorry story of Baby John.

Baby John Is A Losing Venture For Producers

The budget of Baby John is around Rs 160 crore and the non-theatrical rights have fetched the makers, revenues in the tune of Rs 120 crore. The global theatrical share of under Rs 30 crore will mean that the makers will be losing on the movie. It seldom happens in the age of digital, that filmmakers lose money on a film. Baby John will be a rare instance that a well budgeted film will end up in deficit because of a horrific theatrical response.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Baby John Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 10.75 crore 2 Rs 4.25 crore 3 Rs 3.25 crore 4 Rs 4.25 crore Total Rs 22.50 crore

Baby John In Theatres

