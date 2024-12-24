Baby John Final Advance Bookings: Varun Dhawan-led commercial flick sells decent 65,000 tickets in top chains for opening day on Christmas

Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan in the lead along with Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jacky Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles, is finally hitting the big screens tomorrow, Wednesday. The mass action drama has so far recorded decent pre-sales for its opening day.

Baby John sells 65,000 tickets in top National chains

Directed by Kalees, the mass actioner has sold around 65,000 tickets in the top three national chains: PVR Inox and Cinepolis. The PVR Inox chain sold a major chunk of the tickets, recording around 53.5K admissions, while Cinepolis sold around 11.5K tickets on the opening day.

These are the best advance results for a Varun Dhawan movie in the post-pandemic times. Baby John has bettered the pre-sales of Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhediya. However, a better sale was expected due to the mass factor of Baby John.

Baby John heavily dependent on walk-ins, eyeing a double-digit start

The movie will heavily depend on spot booking and walk-ins. It has had a healthy showcase, so spot booking will be the driving force. Based on the present advance trends, showcasing, and the Christmas holiday factor, the Varun Dhawan starrer should start around the Rs 13 crore mark.

If the movie opens to positive word-of-mouth, it will see an instant sales boost and even hit the Rs 15 crore mark on Day 1. The main target for the movie is the mass audience, i.e., B & C centers. It will be interesting to see how they receive Varun Dhawan's mass presentation.

There is a prolonged holiday period in the opening week until January 1. If received well, Baby John has the potential to even hit the century mark in its opening week; however, it will not be an easy path as Pushpa 2 and Mufasa are still attracting a huge chunk of audience.

