Varun Dhawan says 'we will always remain babies’ in respect to Thalapathy Vijay as the superstar wishes the best for Baby John

Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, is all set to hit the big screens on December 25, 2024, coinciding with Christmas. As the movie makes its way to the audience in just a matter of hours, Thalapathy Vijay penned a heartfelt note wishing success to the entire team.

On his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the actor wrote, “Best wishes to Atlee, Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Priya Atlee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Thaman S, Kalees, Antony Ruben, and the entire Baby John team for the release tomorrow. Wishing you all a blockbuster success.”

In response to the kind words from the superstar, Varun Dhawan replied, “Thank you, Thalapathy Vijay sir. We will always remain babies near you.”

See the official posts by Vijay and Varun Dhawan here:

The upcoming Varun Dhawan movie Baby John is the official Bollywood adaptation of 2016’s Tamil flick Theri, starring Thalapathy Vijay. The original film depicted the tale of Joseph Kuruvilla, a single father and bakery owner living in Kerala with his daughter.

However, things take a turn when his daughter gets caught in the crosshairs of dangerous individuals, forcing him to reveal his true identity as Vijay Kumar, a police officer presumed dead. As his enemies become aware of his existence, Vijay/Joseph must protect his daughter and face every evil that comes his way.

With Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, the Tamil movie featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson as co-leads. Directed by Atlee, Theri marked the director’s first collaboration with Vijay, which later continued with Mersal and Bigil. Besides the leading actors, the film also included Nainika, Radhika Sarathkumar, Rajendran, Mahendran, and several others in significant roles.

While Baby John is set to be the Bollywood adaptation of the Vijay starrer, it is said to have undergone certain changes in its presentation. Additionally, the movie marks the Bollywood debut of Keerthy Suresh .

Furthermore, the film, directed by Kalees and co-produced by Atlee, also features Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in a cameo appearance with an action-packed sequence.

