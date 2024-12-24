Mufasa Day 5 India Box Office: SRK and Mahesh Babu-voiced Disney live-action goes strong on Christmas Eve; nets Rs 7 crore

Mufasa: The Lion King, directed by Barry Jenkins, continues to have a solid run in India. The animated movie recorded an impressive hold on Christmas Eve and is inching towards the Rs 50 crore net mark at the Indian box office.

Mufasa earns Rs 7 crore on Christmas Eve, hitting the Rs 50 crore mark soon

Voiced by Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu, the dubbed Indian versions of Mufasa: The Lion King are receiving a lot of love from the audience. Opened with a decent Rs 7 crore in India, the Disney animated movie witnessed significant growth over the weekend and recorded Rs 11 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 14.50 crore on Day 3.

Further, it managed to establish a stronghold and collected Rs 5.50 crore on its first Monday, exceeding expectations and bringing the total cume to Rs 37.50 crore at the Indian box office.

As per estimates, the movie recorded another impressive day at the box office. It minted around Rs 7 crore today (Day 5) and posted the total box office collection of Rs 45 crore in five days of its release. The movie will hit the Rs 50 crore mark very soon.

Mufasa should aim for a significant jump on Christmas Day

Looking at the trends, Mufasa is likely to register a good jump tomorrow due to the national holiday on the occasion of Christmas Day. Further, it might enjoy a good weekend till New Year due to the festive mood of the audience. However, the movie will have to face Varun Dhawan's Baby John, which is all set to acquire a major chunk of screens.

Advertisement

Time will tell how the animated movie performs after the arrival of new releases this weekend. As of now, Mufasa is eyeing a finish of around Rs 70 crore to Rs 80 crore at the Indian box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Mufasa: The Lion King are as follows:

Days Net Collections In India Friday Rs 7 crore Saturday Rs 11 crore Sunday Rs 14.50 crore Monday Rs 5.50 crore Tuesday Rs 7 crore Total Rs 45 crore in 5 days

Watch the official trailer of Mufasa: The Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King in theaters

Mufasa: The Lion King is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Barroz Advance Box Office Prediction: Mohanlal's movie looks to take a good start on Christmas, despite Marco onslaught