Baby John Day 11 Box Office: Varun Dhawan starrer looks to end run under Rs 40 crore net in India

Baby John, the much-hyped film backed by Atlee, arrived in cinemas on Christmas 2024. The Hindi action thriller is headlined by Varun Dhawan. It featured Keerthy Suresh as Varun's on-screen love interest and Wamiqa Gabbi in a crucial role. Baby John has failed to deliver a successful theatrical run at the box office amid Pushpa 2's unstoppable wave and Mufasa's strong hold in India.

Baby John Witnesses Rs 1 Crore Earnings On Day 11 In India; Total Collection Stands At Rs 34 Crore

Baby John, which marks the theatrical comeback of Varun Dhawan after Bhediya (2022), hasn't been able to perform at the box office as expected. In the extended first week, Varun's actioner earned Rs 33 crore net in India while struggling at the ticket windows. While Atlee's production began its journey with a respectable start on Christmas, New Year couldn't help the film boost its performance.

A day after earning Rs 40 lakh, the action thriller fetched Rs 1 crore on second Saturday, bringing its cume collection to Rs 34.4 crore.

Here's How Much Baby John Has Collected In India So Far:

Days/Week Net Collections Extended Week 1 Rs 33 crore Day 10 Rs 40 lakh Day 11 Rs 1 crore Total Rs 34.4 crore

Baby John To Finish At Under Rs 40 Crore

Going by the low trends, Baby John has emerged as a disaster at the box office. Also starring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiq Gabbi, the recently released Hindi film wouldn't be able to touch even Rs 40 crore while ending its theatrical run a bit below the mark. While Varun Dhawan-starrer failed to cope up amid Pushpa 2, Mufasa, and Marco's successful runs, its business has also been affected with the arrival of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in theaters again.

Advertisement

Watch The Official Trailer Of Baby John Here:

What's Next For Varun Dhawan?

Varun Dhawan, who has worked in movies like Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, Badlapur, and more, now has three upcoming films in the pipeline. Varun is reuniting with Shashank Khaitan for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. He also has his father-filmmaker David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Both movies are scheduled to be released in 2025. The actor will then be seen in Border 2 in 2026.

Baby John in theaters

Baby John plays in theatres now. Have you watched Baby John? If yes, what did you feel about it?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Baby John Day 10 Box Office: Varun Dhawan's movie slips further with re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani